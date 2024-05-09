CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

CEU stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.40. 1,481,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

