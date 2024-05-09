NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.9 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 218,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,838. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

