Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $207.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.