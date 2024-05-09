Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 11,250 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BFAM stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,548 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

