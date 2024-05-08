Barclays Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $106.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

VAC stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 489,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.