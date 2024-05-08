Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

