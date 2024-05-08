Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.560 EPS.
Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MCHP opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
