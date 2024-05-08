Contrasting United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elme Communities and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Elme Communities presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Elme Communities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

This table compares Elme Communities and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -22.88% -4.51% -2.82% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elme Communities and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $227.91 million 5.98 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -25.39 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elme Communities.

Summary

Elme Communities beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities



Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About United Development Funding IV



United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

