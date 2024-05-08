Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $134.06

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

XOM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 60,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 147.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

