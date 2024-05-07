Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.91

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.91 and last traded at $125.77, with a volume of 156037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

