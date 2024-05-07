Leuthold Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 102,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,221. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

