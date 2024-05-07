Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
