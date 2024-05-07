Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 182,941 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,215.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and have sold 650,954 shares valued at $1,170,162. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.