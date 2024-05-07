Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE L opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $78.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

