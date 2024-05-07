Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY24 guidance at $0.27 to $0.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.270-0.310 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Insider Activity

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

