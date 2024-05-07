Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

