Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 1.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $403.12 and last traded at $398.85. Approximately 61,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 247,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

