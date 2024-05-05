Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

TXN stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. 4,545,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

