U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.