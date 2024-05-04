Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Approximately 951,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,727,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Trading Up 27.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

