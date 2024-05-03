Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $19.54 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tronox

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.