Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

