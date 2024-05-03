Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.