Evmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Evmos has a market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

