Coin98 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.63 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Coin98 has a market cap of $192.12 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010915 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

