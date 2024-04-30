Toncoin (TON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $230.74 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00008396 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.28 billion and $230.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,255.16 or 0.99955166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,944,809 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,927,337.920723 with 3,472,663,623.9163647 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.33501654 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $128,131,631.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.