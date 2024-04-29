Mather Group LLC. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,351. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.