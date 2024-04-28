Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 650,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.