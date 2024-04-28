Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

