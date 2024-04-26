ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Increased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $20.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $921.05. 612,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $955.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.24. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

