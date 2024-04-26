Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 885,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,836. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

