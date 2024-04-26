FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

FNCB Bancorp Price Performance

FNCB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,945. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.34.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.

