Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 232,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,019. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $528,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

