Barclays Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $189.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 125,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,537. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

