ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

