Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 88.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Athena Gold
