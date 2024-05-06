Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 83,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,288. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.