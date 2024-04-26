Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$123.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

