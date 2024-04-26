Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Novan Price Performance
Shares of NOVN opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.
About Novan
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novan
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.