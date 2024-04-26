Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$28.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.16.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$19.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.31. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.