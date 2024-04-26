Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock valued at $563,778. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 177.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

