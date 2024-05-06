Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,885. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

