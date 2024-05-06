Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,691. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

