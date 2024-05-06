BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $1.85

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $1.85 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,006,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $38,410.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares in the company, valued at $219,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stem by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stem by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

