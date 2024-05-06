HC Wainwright Trims KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 193,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.92. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,548.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $398,012.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.