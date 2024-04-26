AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$6.25

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

TSE BOS opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -13.40%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

