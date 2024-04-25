Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.44. 700,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96.
Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cincinnati Financial
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.