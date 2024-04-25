Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

