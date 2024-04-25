Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 9,184 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva
Valneva Stock Performance
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.