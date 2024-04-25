Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of TYL traded up $38.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.77. The stock had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $464.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.28 and its 200 day moving average is $414.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

