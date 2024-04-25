C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CFO Jason E. Long Acquires 500 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason E. Long acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $19,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 12,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

